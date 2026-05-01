Wuthering Heights to The Moment – Here are the best movies coming to streaming in May

Here are the best movies streaming in May 2026, from highly anticipated book adaptations to brutal survival sequels.

May’s streaming lineup is officially stacked. Whether you’re looking for the emotional depth of an unlikely friendship, the high-stakes tension of a frozen wasteland, or the return of a relentless vigilante, there is something for every mood this month.

From the streaming debut of a legendary sci-fi horror hit to Sally Field’s heart-wrenching new drama, here is what you should be watching.

Wuthering Heights

Streaming May 1, Max

Emerald Fennell’s bold and provocative take on the Brontë classic finally arrives for home viewing.

Starring Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, this adaptation leans into the toxic, intoxicating madness of the original text. It’s a visually stunning, moody start to the month that proves some love stories are meant to burn everything down.

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Streaming May 8, Netflix

Based on the beloved bestselling novel, Sally Field stars as Tova, a lonely widow working late shifts at an aquarium.

The heart of the film is her extraordinary bond with Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus voiced by Alfred Molina. As Marcellus helps Tova uncover the truth behind her son’s disappearance decades ago, the film explores grief and connection in a way that is as whimsical as it is moving.

Greenland 2: Migration

Streaming May 8, Max

Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin return for this high-octane sequel to the 2020 disaster surprise.

After surviving the initial comet impact, the Garrity family must leave the safety of their Greenland bunker to embark on a perilous journey across a frozen, decimated Europe. It’s a gritty survival thriller that swaps falling rocks for the brutal realities of a new ice age.

The Punisher: One Last Kill

Streaming May 12, Disney+

Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle in a Marvel Studios Special Presentation that promises to be as violent as it is introspective.

Serving as a bridge for the character’s official MCU future, this “one last job” scenario finds the Punisher confronting his foundational trauma while being hunted by a new threat. It’s a must-watch for fans of the character’s gritty Netflix roots.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Streaming May 16, Netflix

Netflix continues its push into live sports with a massive cinematic event from Most Valuable Promotions.

This isn’t just a match; it’s a historic “super fight” featuring the return of two pioneers who paved the way for women in combat sports. Whether you’re a die-hard MMA fan or just love a high-stakes comeback story, this live global event is set to be one of the most talked-about moments of the month.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Streaming May 20, Prime Video

John Krasinski officially moves from the small screen to the big screen (at home) with this feature film follow-up to the hit series.

Ryan is pulled out of “retirement” to dismantle a rogue black-ops unit that has personal ties to his past. With Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly returning, this movie provides the cinematic scale and explosive conclusion that fans of the Tom Clancy universe have been waiting for.

Alien: Romulus

Streaming May 21, Hulu

The film that revitalized the Alien franchise last year finally lands on Hulu.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, the story follows a group of young space colonists who scavenge a derelict station only to discover they aren’t alone. It’s a return to the claustrophobic, “haunted house in space” horror that made the 1979 original a masterpiece.

Blink Twice

Streaming May 23, Prime Video

After a successful theatrical run, Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut arrives on streaming.

Channing Tatum stars as a tech billionaire who invites a group of friends to his private island for a hedonistic getaway. However, the dream vacation quickly spirals into a surreal nightmare as the guests begin to question their reality. It’s a sharp, stylish psychological thriller that will keep you guessing until the final frame.

The Moment

Streaming May 29, Max

Closing out the month is this A24-produced pop-star drama that has been the talk of the festival circuit.

It offers a raw, behind-the-curtain look at the price of fame and the psychological toll of life in the spotlight. With haunting performances and a sharp script, it’s the kind of prestige cinema that Max subscribers have come to expect.

Catch up on the best movies streaming in April here.