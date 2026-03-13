Goat Boat trades intensity for reverb on the cinematic EP ‘Bright Young Thing’

Goat Boat’s Spring Awakening.

For the better part of a decade, Milo Vanherreweghe’s Goat Boat has been a testament to the power of perseverance.

Emerging from the “all talk, no action” purgatory of the traditional band circuit and earning his stripes via a ‘Best New Talent’ nod and a Humo’s Rock Rally selection, Vanherreweghe has finally honed his vision into a sharp, solo endeavour.

Where his past work oscillated between lo-fi introspection and driving anthems, his latest EP, Bright Young Thing, finds him landing gracefully in a new season of clarity.

True to its themes of “change” and “rebirth,” the EP arrives just as winter thaws into spring, sonically draped in the twangy, reverb-drenched surf-guitar influences that defined the previously released title track.

However, the cohesion of Bright Young Thing is a happy accident; written over several years but sequenced now, the five tracks form a narrative arc that feels deliberate.

It begins with the chasing of a feeling (‘Bright Young Thing’) and transitions into the hopeful plea of ‘Time to fall in love again.’

The middle of the EP captures the “battle in the mind” with the aptly titled ‘Tiny Tornado/Rainbow,’ a track that embodies the project’s “pothead-philosophy” vibe; abstract, mellow, and vague enough to let the listener project their own turbulence onto it.

It is a brief storm before the calm.

The closing one-two punch, ‘When I tell you it is over’ paired with ‘Head over Heels,’ shifts the focus externally, examining a frustrating relationship caught between genuine love and petty games, proving that while you might be reborn, the world around you often stays messy.

Ultimately, Bright Young Thing is less about romance and more about reinvestment.

It’s an invitation to fall in love with a different part of yourself.

For Goat Boat, it signifies an artist shaking off the rust of winter and the weight of past lineups, emerging leaner, twangier, and ready to command the room with nothing but a guitar, a track, and a vision.