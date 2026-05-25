Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE brought underground rap to the Opera House at Vivid LIVE

The pair leaned heavily into POMPEII // UTILITY, bringing loose chemistry, crowd interaction and genuine excitement to their Opera House debut.

Seeing Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE at Sydney Opera House felt surprisingly natural.

Their Vivid LIVE debut wasn’t built around huge production moments or crowd-baiting theatrics. Instead, the night leaned into the same loose, introspective energy that’s made both artists so respected over the last decade — just now inside one of Australia’s most iconic venues.

The set pulled heavily from their new collaborative project with SURF GANG, POMPEII // UTILITY, with roughly 85 to 90 percent of the performance dedicated to the double album. For a relatively fresh release, the crowd already seemed locked in, picking up ad-libs, hooks and transitions almost instantly.

MIKE especially kept the audience engaged between songs, teaching sections of the crowd ad-libs and singalong parts before tracks started. It gave the show a casual, communal feel rather than the usual rapper-plus-backing-track setup.

What stood out most was the chemistry between the two. Earl spent a lot of the set standing just behind MIKE during verses, quietly rapping along bar-for-bar off mic like a genuine fan. They constantly ad-libbed each other’s lines, laughed through transitions and kept the energy intentionally relaxed throughout the night.

Both artists also seemed genuinely excited to be there. They mentioned multiple times that playing the Opera House was a dream come true, and that excitement came through in the way they carried themselves onstage.

Earl mixed in a few tracks from his recent solo material too, which slotted naturally into the set without disrupting the flow of the newer collaborative songs.

There was also a slightly chaotic humour running through the whole performance. Lots of taking the piss out of each other, joking around between tracks and generally not treating the night with too much self-importance. It made the show feel more personal and grounded than overly polished.

The final moments summed the night up pretty well. Before leaving the stage, Earl and MIKE made a point of thanking the videographers, lighting crew, sound desk operators and everyone working behind the scenes – clearly pretty aware of the moment and happy to be there.

For a show built mostly around new material, it never felt difficult or distant. Just two artists with strong chemistry, a crowd willing to meet them where they were, and a room that stayed engaged the entire time.