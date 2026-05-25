Cranborne Audio 500R8 – Review

The 500R8 is the hybrid studio hub that makes 500 series gear feel properly modern

Cranborne Audio has built its reputation around a very specific idea: analogue character and modern workflow should work together, rather than forcing studios to choose one or the other. The 500R8 is probably the clearest expression of that approach, bringing an eight slot 500 series rack, USB audio interface, monitor control, performer monitoring and analogue summing into a single 4U unit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

At its core, the 500R8 gives you eight slots for building a hardware chain around the modules you actually want to use. That might mean loading it with preamps for tracking, EQs and compressors for mixing, or building a channel strip that can become part of the everyday recording workflow. For studios getting deeper into outboard gear, this kind of format makes a lot of sense because the rack itself becomes far more than a place to power modules.

In our case, the first three slots are loaded with Cranborne’s Camden 500 preamp, Carnaby 500 Harmonic EQ and Brick Lane 500 compressor. It is a seriously satisfying front end: clean or coloured preamplification from the Camden, harmonic tone shaping from the Carnaby, and analogue dynamics control from the Brick Lane, all ready to shape a source before it lands in the DAW.

The Camden 500 is a particularly clever starting point for that chain. It can work as a clean, transparent preamp when you want detail and accuracy, but its Mojo circuit gives you two analogue saturation flavours when the recording needs more colour. The Carnaby 500 then takes a similarly creative approach to EQ, using harmonic saturation to boost and cut frequency content rather than behaving like a purely conventional equaliser. Add the Brick Lane 500 compressor into the third slot and the 500R8 becomes a properly flexible recording channel before you have even started filling the remaining slots.

That modular side is only one part of what makes the 500R8 so useful. The unit also operates as a 28 input, 30 output USB audio interface, with high performance conversion and a flexible routing system designed to get hardware in and out of a DAW without turning every session into a patching exercise. Your 500 series modules can be used during tracking, inserted directly across DAW tracks or buses during mixing, or brought together through the built in summing section.

That last point is a big one. The 500R8 includes an eight into two analogue summing mixer, allowing you to send stems or channels out of your DAW, process them through installed modules, control level and pan from the rack, and record the finished stereo sum back into the session. It is a compact way of bringing analogue mixing and hardware processing into a digital workflow, particularly for studios that want some hands on colour and movement without building an entire console based room.

Monitoring is also handled directly on the unit, with speaker A and B switching, mono check, dim, mute, metering and talkback. There is a zero latency monitoring path for performers as well, meaning tracking sessions can stay fast and responsive while still giving musicians the cue mix they need. It makes the 500R8 feel like the operational centre of a room, handling recording, playback, monitoring and analogue processing from the same front panel.

Connectivity is equally serious. Alongside USB, the 500R8 includes ADAT I O, S/PDIF, word clock and MIDI, giving it plenty of scope to connect with other converters, digital gear and larger studio systems. Each slot also has an insert point, so external rack gear, pedals or other processors can be brought into the signal chain alongside the 500 series modules already loaded into the unit.

Then there is Cranborne’s C.A.S.T. system, one of the more distinctive parts of the wider ecosystem. Using compatible breakout boxes, the 500R8 can move balanced analogue audio, headphone monitoring and talkback around a studio over shielded Cat cable. In practical terms, that means a vocal booth, live room or isolated recording spot can be connected back to the rack with far less cable clutter, while still feeding sources into the installed modules and sending monitoring back to the performer.

That is where the 500R8 really starts to earn its place. It gives hardware driven studios a cleaner way to work, with eight module slots, high channel count conversion, monitor control, analogue summing, digital expansion and studio distribution all housed together. The more analogue gear a setup begins to include, the more valuable that kind of integration becomes.

Loaded with the Camden 500, Carnaby 500 and Brick Lane 500, our 500R8 already forms a formidable front end. With another five slots ready to expand, it also leaves the door open for a studio chain that can keep evolving over time. For anyone building a hybrid room around real analogue processing and a modern DAW workflow, Cranborne’s 500R8 is a very compelling centrepiece.