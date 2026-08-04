New Music Radar: Michaela Tempers, C.A.T.O and WAVEBOMB

Tuesday has already delivered a few serious track-of-the-week contenders.

This week’s New Music Radar has a bit of everything, but Michaela Tempers’ indie-pop gem ‘Nothing to Lose’ is already making a strong case for track of the week.

Elsewhere, C.A.T.O bring the guitars on ‘Muscle Man’, WAVEBOMB lean into garage fuzz with ‘Wake Up in the Sun’, and The Sleepy Echoes mix jangly melancholy with a heavier rock edge on ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’.

Michaela Tempers – ‘Nothing to Lose’



A drop of indie-pop perfection from the Te Whanganui-a-Tara artist. We know it is only Tuesday, but this might already be track of the week.

C.A.T.O – ‘Muscle Man’



A high-energy mix of Aussie rock, punk and prog, packed with guitars, solos and a rhythm section that does not let up.

WAVEBOMB – ‘Wake Up in the Sun’



Reverb, garage fuzz and sun-soaked guitars come together on a track that is rough around the edges in all the right ways.

The Sleepy Echoes – ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’



A bit of The Smiths, a bit of harder rock and plenty of jangly indie melancholy. A really solid track from the Perth trio.

Joroll – The Reservoir



A warm folk-indie album written, produced, mixed and largely mastered by the 17-year-old artist. Homemade in the best possible way.

Jackson Dunn – ‘You Can’t Put a Collar on a Wolf’



A thumping rock track with big guitars and great Aussie vocals. This one is made to be played loud.

Vanessa Moussa – ‘Rebound’



Taken from Vanessa Moussa’s self-titled album, ‘Rebound’ brings together indie folk, alternative blues and a seriously strong vocal.

Charlotte Le Lievre – ‘I’ll Never Forget the Words That You Shared’



A sublime piece of indie country, carried by honest storytelling and a vocal that cuts straight through.

Tahlia Deen – ‘Unlearn You’



An emotional pop track about heartbreak, healing and trying to let go of someone who is still taking up space in your head.

<a href="https://windsong1.bandcamp.com/track/singalong">SingAlong by P∑†∑ ♂</a>

Reverie in Rose – ‘Petty’



A dreamy little alternative indie track from the Sydney band, with a sharper edge sitting underneath all that haze.

Norma Norman – ‘Old Man’s Sweetheart’



Neurotic indie-pop with plenty of personality and just enough oddness to keep you listening.

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss – ‘Will They Won’t They’



A sweet pop track built around romantic uncertainty and that familiar question of whether something is actually going anywhere.

Charlotte Forman – ‘Heart Beats Faster’



A total mood from the opening seconds, with strong vocals, a great bassline and touches of soul, jazz, pop and R&B.

TOKYO CUB – ‘Wasted Time’



A smooth mix of alternative hip-hop, electronica and pop from the Naarm producer. Familiar enough to settle into, but never predictable.

EMMARA – ‘Carmelita’



More rock than pop, ‘Carmelita’ is a little gem from the Brisbane artist, led by strong vocals and heartfelt writing.

The Chris Harper Experience – ‘Time Flies’



A solid piece of guitar-driven indie rock with big hooks and plenty of post-Britpop energy.

Ally Bowe – ‘Anymore’



Sweet but emotionally direct, ‘Anymore’ blends heartfelt songwriting with a clean pop-rock sound.

stol_n – ‘Pretty Little Liar’



Pop-punk and garage rock come together on a debut single about party culture, escape and what happens when the night catches up with you.

Dwayna Litz – ‘Dump Trump’



A country-rock banger with a little extra grit thrown in. The title tells you everything you need to know about where she stands.

Aric Coyote – ‘Born to Be Free’



An honest drop of rock with good intentions, warm guitars and plenty of heart.

Father Daddy – ‘Gym Bro’



Lose yourself in the beat with this playful mix of dance-pop, indie electronics and cheeky queer-pop energy.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.