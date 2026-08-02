New Music Radar: Shire, ZIMI, QWENTO and more

Get around the independent artists bringing something different this week.

This week’s radar moves through slow-burning R&B, hazy indie rock, experimental metal and plenty of electronic left turns.

There are some strong releases in the mix, but Shire’s moody, beautifully put-together ‘Decay’ takes our pick of the day.

JATT – ‘Look Up’



Lifted from the ten-track Impossible Sun, ‘Look Up’ finds JATT building outward from percussion into something spacious and cinematic. A strong meeting point between jazz, rock and experimental songwriting.

LADY FLASH – ‘Titans Baby’



A little surf rock, a little lo-fi indie and a whole lot of charm. ‘Titans Baby’ feels like Vampire Weekend, XTC and Pavement getting together for a loose afternoon jam.

QWENTO – ‘Stuck’



Southwest Sydney trio QWENTO mix ’90s indie grit, jangle-pop shimmer and new-wave energy on ‘Stuck’. Big guitars and a sticky bassline keep the whole thing moving.

<a href="https://bornofstorms.bandcamp.com/track/a-contemplation">A Contemplation by Born Of Storms</a>

Born of Storms – ‘A Contemplation’



Born of Storms approach metal from a more experimental angle on ‘A Contemplatio’. Heavy, strange and genuinely interesting — this is metal, but not quite as you know it.

<a href="https://commsbreakdown.bandcamp.com/track/jimothy-he-does-raccoon-strut">Jimothy (He Does Raccoon Strut) by CommsBreakdown</a>

CommsBreakdown – ‘Jimothy (He Does Raccoon Strut)’



The title alone deserves some attention, but CommsBreakdown backs it up with a strange and playful electronic groove. Downtempo, synth-heavy and happily doing its own thing.

Mum’s Cardigan – ‘Holding On’



Brisbane seven-piece Mum’s Cardigan blend indie rock, pop and funk across the four-track Holding On EP. Strong vocals, saxophone hooks and plenty of movement make this an easy one to enjoy.

Shire – ‘Decay’



Our track of the day. ‘Decay’ gets rolling with a great drum part before opening into moody vocals and atmospheric indie rock.

Misty Jean – ‘I Wanna Know’

Misty Jean lands on a neat meeting point between indie, alternative and pop with ‘I Wanna Know’. A clean, catchy track that gets straight to it.

ZIMI – Slow Burn



ZIMI’s four-track Slow Burn EP does exactly what the title suggests, unfolding gradually through sublime vocals, sharp production and a warm mix of R&B, jazz and soul.

$avage KD – ‘DOUBLE DEGREE’



$avage KD slows things down on ‘DOUBLE DEGREE’, leaning into woozy rap and trap production. Low-key, heavy and made for late-night listening.

AEROVANE – ‘CRAZY!’



AEROVANE blends lo-fi electronics with flashes of electric guitar on ‘CRAZY!’. Rough around the edges in a way that gives the track some genuine personality.

Flavuh – ‘WAITING4’



South Coast outfit Flavuh bring plenty of energy to ‘WAITING4’, mixing pop-punk hooks with the heavier edges of nu-metal. Loud, immediate and ready for the stage.

Terrestrials – ‘Many Moons’



Terrestrials return after three years with ‘Many Moons’, a thoughtful rock track about pushing through the fear of failure. A strong comeback with plenty of emotional weight behind it.

New Ghosts – ‘The Other Ones’



Lifted from the new The Debris EP, ‘The Other Ones’ is a solid piece of Australian indie rock. Sydney and Central Coast outfit New Ghosts are well worth keeping an eye on.

AquaMurmur – ‘Blue Super Moon’



‘Blue Super Moon’ pairs jangly guitars and intimate vocals with a chorus built to open up in a live room. Warm, nostalgic indie rock with a welcome sense of lift.

ANTOINE AUDONNET – ‘AMERICAN IDOL’



‘AMERICAN IDOL’ is dark, cinematic pop from 17-year-old ANTOINE AUDONNET. Raw, moody and built around the kind of late-night thoughts that refuse to leave you alone.

Ali Lamb – ‘Finding My Breath’



Ali Lamb turns a personal moment into warm, emotive folk-pop on ‘Finding My Breath’. Soft guitars and unfiltered lyrics give this one plenty of heart.

Alison Newman – ‘Angry’



Mount Gambier singer-songwriter Alison Newman delivers a direct hit of pop-rock on ‘Angry’. Big feelings, sturdy guitars and no need to overcomplicate things.

Chris Archee – ‘Racing’



Chris Archee pulls together deep electronics, ’90s hip-hop drums and a little Radiohead-sized atmosphere on ‘Racing’. An unusual combination, but one that lands.

milkboijorna – ‘mummas vinyl’



milkboijorna brings a hazy pinch of indie hip-hop on ‘mummas vinyl’. Loose, understated and easy to sink into.

TONUS AUSTRALIS – ‘Re-New (Daring Eagles Mix)’



TONUS AUSTRALIS pushes choral music into unexpected territory on the ‘Daring Eagles Mix’ of ‘Re-New’. Detailed, modern and far removed from anything else on this week’s list.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.