Arianna Grande takes break from public eye after body shaming ramps up.

Grande’s eighth studio album campaign closes will close with an exile.

The monochromatic dark twisted madness of Arianna Grande’s 8th studio album, petal, has provided fans with a fragile and experimental synth-pop record.

A complete 180 in the star’s discography.

Immediately after dropping the album on July 31, fans were met with the unexpected announcement that Grande will take a break from the public eye.

But worry not, the pop star will still perform all of Eternal Sunshine Tour shows until September 1 when her UK residency ends.

After that…*poof*.

The news came to fans through an exclusive announcement from Grande’s representation.

The rep told People’s magazine that “she looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily”

“Then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny”

While gossip on the pop star’s physical appearance has haunted her entire career as of late.

A lot of the discourse fired up again after the official video of the album’s title track, ‘petal’, was released on August 1.

Whether it be of concern or slander, Grande has not taken kindly to talk about her physical appearance.

In 2014 ‘Yes, And?’ off her 2024 album Arianna sung that, “My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise / Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours, and mine is mine.”

Along with the break from the public, Grande has also withdrawn her role in upcoming production of ‘Sunday In The Park With George’, which would have been her West End debut.

There may be more to the story regarding her absence from the public, but artists are humans too, and one can only imagine what a boy shaming of mass proportions could do to someone.

Even if they are a super star.