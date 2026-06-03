Ariana Grande’s setlist for ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ 2026

Ariana Grande’s long-awaited return to the stage is finally here, with Eternal Sunshine taking centre stage.

Six years after she last commanded the arena stage, pop royalty Ariana Grande is officially back.

With her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour kicking off this week, the powerhouse vocalist has locked in her full set of dates alongside a heavily teased setlist that bridges the gap between raw vulnerability and high-energy pop theater.

It’s been a long time coming. Following 2019’s mammoth Sweetener World Tour and her subsequent deep-dive into the world of Oz as Glinda in Wicked, Ariana Grande is finally returning to her natural habitat: the center stage.

The upcoming 41-date run–vowed by Grande to be a special, intimate residency-style tour before taking another extended hiatus–is designed to celebrate her acclaimed 2024 LP Eternal Sunshine, its deluxe counterpart Brighter Days Ahead, and the pandemic-era masterpiece Positions, which never received a proper live touring cycle.

With opening night hitting Oakland, California this Saturday, June 6th, rehearsal footage and social media leaks have given us a clear picture of the sonic journey Grande is about to take fans on.

From confirmed classics to the tracklist for her upcoming summer album Petal, here is what you can expect from the music, followed by the complete list of tour dates.

The Setlist for Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour

While opening night always holds a few surprises, Ariana’s behind-the-scenes teasers and full run-through choreography videos have confirmed these major blocks of the show:

Act I: Brighter Days Ahead

“intro (end of the world)” “bye” “Hate That I Made You Love Me” (New Single) “don’t wanna break up again” “Eternal Sunshine”

Act II: The Positions Era Restrospective 6. “positions” 7. “34+35” 8. “motive” 9. “pov”

Act III: The Dance Floor 10. “Break Free” (Featuring iconic harness choreography) 11. “No Tears Left to Cry” 12. “Into You” 13. “yes, and?”

Act IV: Cosmic & Vulnerable 14. “supernatural” 15. “Dandelion” 16. “the boy is mine” 17. “imperfect for you” 18. “Dangerous Woman”

Encore: 19. “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” 20. “Thank U, Next”

The Eternal Sunshine Tour: 2026 Dates

Instead of a grueling city-a-night itinerary, Grande is implementing a relaxed multi-night residency structure, giving her voice a breather and fans a multi-day hub to celebrate.

North American Leg

June 6, 9, 10 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

June 13, 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

June 17, 19, 20 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

June 24, 26, 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 30, July 2, 3 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

July 6, 8, 9 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 12, 13, 16, 18, 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 22, 24, 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 28, 30, 31 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 3, 5, 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

London Residency

August 15, 16, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31 & September 1 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena