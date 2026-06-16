Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter turn the rave into a fever dream in ‘Bring Your Love’

Sweat, strobe lights and dance-floor euphoria collide in the latest chapter of Confessions II.

After the release of their single, ‘Bring Your Love’, we join pop superstars Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter at a rave in their new music video.

Madonna and Carpenter released ‘Bring Your Love’ back in May after Carpenter brought out the ‘Vogue’ singer as a surprise guest during her headlining set at Coachella.

The music video features sweaty, shirtless men, rhinestone bralettes and micro shorts, strobing lights and flying masked cameramen; the whole film feels like you’ve stepped into an underground nightclub.

The singers travel through a packed, dancing crowd before escaping and walking above it during the bridge. Madonna eventually takes flight, soaring over the crowd in a staggering tableau.

In the final dance break, Julia Garner makes a cameo looking like an ’80s-era Madonna, a nod to Garner’s role as the singer in a now-scrapped biopic.

Directed by TORSO (David Toro and Solomon Chase), the video is featured within a larger musical short film, Confessions II – The Film.

With appearances from Kate Moss, Benedict Cumberbatch, Gwendoline Christie, Odessa A’zion, Richard E. Grant and more, it is a fun, high-energy celebration of sexuality, confidence and legendary dance music.

The 67-year-old shows that even after a career spanning more than 40 years, Madonna can still make history and deliver something fresh, new and sexy, proving exactly why she remains a pop icon.

Just a taste of what’s to come, Confessions II, the long-awaited sequel to Madonna’s 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, is set for release on July 3.