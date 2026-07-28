Miley Cyrus signs to Atlantic records and details next career chapter

Miley has joined Atlantic records and teases her next project.

The signing marks Cyrus’ departure from Columbia records, who she has been with since 2021.

It was with Columbia that the pop superstar released her albums Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful.

The move also comes following a huge departure from the label, with Ed Sheeran moving to Interscope Records earlier in the year.

It’s already been a busy year for Cyrus, who earnt her Hollywood Walk of Fame star and premiered the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special.

The new deal clearly marks the next chapter in Cyrus’ career, which was confirmed by the singer herself in her recent Wonderland guest editor spot.

We’re expecting something a bit more experimental this time around from Cyrus, who also shared that her 10th album will be “a reflection of where I am in my life.”

In her Wonderland interview, Cyrus noted that her tenth album “is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional.

They’re always layered.

There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life.

But this one feels especially meaningful because this feeling has stayed with me through multiple eras.“