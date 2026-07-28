The aftermath of the AusAlert test and what’s next

You either got it or you didn’t.

The moment where every single smart device would blare out a ten second siren was undoubtedly the most anti-climatic event to transpire in Australia thus far.

On July 27, Australia witnessed its first ever nationwide test of a new emergency broadcast system called AusAlert.

Planned to be released in October, the system will be used to warn the public of future cyclones, floods, bushfires, biosecurity outbreaks, acts of terrorism and major health concerns like pandemics.

So yesterday at 2:00pm on the dot, the collective siren song would blast through streets, office buildings, pubs, and more.

Radio stations warned their presenters to prepare and librarians flew up white flags for the incoming silence shatter.

Even folks who bought IMAX tickets for The Odyssey were told to switch off their devices before the 1.50pm session began in Sydney.

Some got the full 10-seconds, others got only two (this writer included) and some got nothing at all.

One member of the public shared with Happy Mag that “I didn’t get the notification at all, looks like I’m screwed”.

Regardless, the nationwide test was apparently a success.

Kristy McBain, the federal Minister for Emergency Management, stated that ‘94% of targeted cell towers had successfully broadcast the alert’.

Going forward, the National Emergency Management Agency will continue to analyse the performance data of the test and work with other emergency service entities around the country.

Despite the government being satisfied, the general public is very skeptical.

When McBain was asked about this by The Guardian, she stated “there is no one avenue of communication that is 100% successful”.

Plans for another test have not yet been made, they may never be another one.

Hopefully by October, the government will have a system in place that satisfies itself and public equally.