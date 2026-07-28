D4vd’s Apple Music profile was hacked with a fake ‘I DID IT’ song as case goes to trial

As the case against D4vd is to go to trial, the singer’s Apple Music profile was hacked.

Someone has uploaded a track, titled ‘I DID IT’ to D4vd’s Apple Music profile.

This comes as D4vd (David Anthony Burke) was accused and charged with the murder of 14 year old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The cover art for the track was reportedly of the Tesla registered to Burke in which Hernandez’s remains were discovered.

The upload was confirmed to be inauthentic, and, according to Fox News LA, containing “an AI-synthesized version of Burke’s voice” with “lyrics (that) explicitly referenced the 14-year-old by name.”

As the preliminary hearing is taking place, the track briefly appeared on his profile, before being removed.

Other artists, including Ariana Grande and KATSEYE, have also reportedly also had their Apple Music profiles hacked, with fake songs released.

The decision has been made by a Los Angeles judge to take the case to jury trial, with the judge ruling that prosecutors have “met their burden of proof.”