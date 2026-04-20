d4vd charged with first-degree murder in Los Angeles

The 21-year-old artist has pleaded not guilty as a long-running case comes into focus

The situation surrounding d4vd – born David Anthony Burke – has taken a serious turn, with the 21-year-old formally charged with first-degree murder in Los Angeles.

It’s a confronting development in a case that’s been quietly building for nearly two years.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the charges on April 20, following a lengthy investigation into the disappearance and death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Burke is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. The “special circumstances” – which include allegations of lying in wait, murder for financial gain, and murder of a witness – significantly increase the severity of the case.

The investigation traces back to April 2024, when Hernandez was first reported missing. Prosecutors allege she had been in a relationship with Burke and was killed after threatening to expose that conduct.

In September 2025, her remains were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle registered to Burke. The car had been towed from a Hollywood Hills neighbourhood to an impound lot after neighbours reported a strong odour.

Burke was arrested on April 16, 2026, following what authorities described as a secret grand jury investigation.

He appeared in court on April 20 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. His legal team has stated he is innocent and that forthcoming evidence will show he was not responsible for Hernandez’s death.

If convicted, Burke could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty. He is currently being held without bail as proceedings continue.

The case remains ongoing.