Quentin Tarantino & RZA’s ‘The One Spoon of Chocolate’ trailer is here and it’s pure chaos

Grindhouse meets the Wu.

Quentin Tarantino is putting his stamp on a new kind of chaos.

The legendary director presents RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate, a sharply satirical action thriller from the Wu-Tang Clan mastermind.

The trailer just dropped, and it’s pure mayhem. Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore plays Unique, an ex-con seeking peace in a small town.

Instead, he stumbles upon a sinister conspiracy: young men, including his cousin, are vanishing.

The local gang wants him dead. The sheriff’s office might be worse.

Alongside Paris Jackson and RJ Cyler, Moore decides to fight back. RZA directs with his signature stylish violence, while Tarantino’s “presented by” credit promises grindhouse flair.

The cast also includes Blair Underwood. Out in US theatres May 1, 2026, the film blends social satire with bloody revenge.

Consider this your warning: one spoon of chocolate has never tasted so dangerous.