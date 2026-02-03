Martin Shkreli (yes, that guy) is suing RZA over ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’

Cash rules everything around me…

In a bizarre new chapter of a decade-long saga, convicted pharma bro Martin Shkreli has filed a countersuit against the crypto collective PleasrDAO and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA.

The dispute centres on the unique album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which Shkreli purchased in 2015 for millions before being forced to forfeit it following a fraud conviction.

The government auctioned the sole copy to PleasrDAO in 2021 for $4.75 million. The collective later sued Shkreli, alleging he illegally copied the album.

Shkreli’s new lawsuit claims RZA and producer Cilvaringz essentially double-sold the album’s copyright.

He asserts his original deal granted him a future 50% copyright stake in 2103, an interest PleasrDAO later paid $750,000 to acquire separately.

“These counterclaims will meet the same fate,” said PleasrDAO’s lawyer, referencing past failed legal maneuvers by Shkreli.

The case continues to twist around an album never meant for public ears, now mired in endless litigation over its ownership and exclusivity.