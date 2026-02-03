Mitski’s World Tour arrives with exclusive Sydney Opera House shows!

Hitting FIVE, count ’em, FIVE continents!

Mitski unveils a haunting new pledge of devotion.

Her latest single, ‘I’ll Change for You,’ arrives as a melancholic promise, wrapped in lush strings and desperate lyrics.

It’s the second glimpse into her forthcoming album, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, set for release on February 27th.

Alongside the track, she announces a sprawling 2026 world tour, promising her deeply theatrical and critically acclaimed live experience.

The tour includes a landmark debut at Sydney’s Vivid LIVE festival for a four-night residency at the Opera House.

The global trek will touch down in cities from New York and London to Manila and Istanbul.

The song builds a world of chaotic introspection, mirroring the album’s narrative of a reclusive woman finding freedom within her own untidy walls.

Directed by Lexie Alley, the companion video feels like a fragile, discovered artefact from that very house.

Tickets for the global journey go on sale February 13th.

Mitski Global Tour Dates

Tue 3 Mar – The Shed – New York, NY

Wed 4 Mar – The Shed – New York, NY

Fri 6 Mar – The Shed – New York, NY

Sat 7 Mar – The Shed – New York, NY

Mon 9 Mar – The Shed – New York, NY

Mon 23 Mar – Auditorio Nacional – Mexico City, MX

Mon 30 Mar – Hollywood High – Los Angeles, CA

Tue 31 Mar – Hollywood High – Los Angeles, CA

Thu 2 Apr – Hollywood High – Los Angeles, CA

Fri 3 Apr – Hollywood High – Los Angeles, CA

Sat 4 Apr – Hollywood High – Los Angeles, CA

Sat 2 May – Kucukciftlik Park – Istanbul, TR

Tue 5 May – Zenith Paris – La Villette – Paris, FR

Wed 6 May – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL

Thu 7 May – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL

Sat 9 May – Forest National – Brussels, BE

Thu 21 May – Royal Albert Hall – London, UK

Tue 14 Jul – Mall of Asia Arena – Manila, PH

Thu 16 Jul – UOB Live – Bangkok, TH

Sat 18 Jul – Tennis Indoor Senayan – Jakarta, ID

Mon 20 Jul – Zepp KL – Kuala Lumpur, MY

Tue 21 Jul – The Star Theatre – Singapore, SG

VIVID Live Dates

Fri 29 May – Sydney Opera House – Sydney, AU

Sat 30 May – Sydney Opera House – Sydney, AU

Sun 31 May – Sydney Opera House – Sydney, AU

Mon 1 Jun – Sydney Opera House – Sydney, AU

You can sign up for the VIVID presale here!