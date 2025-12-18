The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York quietly rakes in 800K every Christmas

It might not pull in Mariah-level millions, but this little Christmas classic is holding its own.

Every December, without fail, Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York sneaks its way back into our lives.

It’s not your usual tinsel-and-twinkly Christmas tune, it’s messy, raw, funny, and heartbreakingly sweet all at once. And while we’re humming along, it’s quietly stacking cash too: the track pulls in an estimated $800,000 AUD in royalties every single year.

Released in 1987, the song tells the story of two down-on-their-luck lovers spending Christmas Eve in a drunk tank. Between barbed insults, fleeting moments of tenderness, and plenty of swearing, it paints a vivid picture of a messy love story.

Some lines have raised eyebrows over the years, and radio stations like the BBC have occasionally opted for edited versions, but most fans wouldn’t have it any other way, it’s this honesty, grit, and charm that makes the song timeless.

What’s wild is how an alternative, slightly rough-around-the-edges Christmas track has become mainstream. It’s iconic, it hits our festive playlists every year, and it never feels tired. From the first jangly guitar notes to MacColl’s soaring vocals, it manages to be both intimate and cinematic. It’s a song that makes you laugh, cry, and sing along, sometimes all at once.

So while the lights twinkle outside and we pour a drink or two, Fairytale of New York plays on, reminding us that the holidays don’t have to be perfect to be magical.

Messy, hilarious, and unforgettable, and still making serious bank, decades later.