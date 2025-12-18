The Muppets return in 2026 with Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen at the helm

A 50th anniversary felt revival aims to reboot The Muppet Show for a new generation.

The Muppets are officially clocking back in, and this time they’re doing it with pop-star polish and stoner-comedy sincerity.

Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter are leading a Disney+ special that could quietly reboot one of TV’s most loved variety shows.

Looking back, Miss Piggy getting “arrested” during Sabrina Carpenter’s tour now reads less like a bit and more like prophecy.

The internet moment captured the exact chaos the Muppets have always thrived on: pop culture friction, self-aware spectacle, and a wink so sharp it cuts through generations.

This Disney+ special arrives in 2026, marking 50 years since The Muppet Show first turned celebrity hosting into a controlled demolition.

The goal isn’t nostalgia alone.

The plan is for the special to act as a backdoor pilot, testing whether audiences are read, again for felt, vaudeville, and absurd sincerity in weekly doses.

And then there’s Seth Rogen, who feels less like a hire and more like a casting inevitability.

Rogen has spent his career perfecting the art of lovable anarchy; the Muppets have been doing that since Jim Henson stitched rebellion into foam.

Rogen, alongside Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee under Point Grey Pictures, executive produces with the confidence of someone who understands that the joke works best when it looks slightly out of control.

Creatively, the special brings the Muppets back to their theatre, home base, sacred ground, creative pressure cooker.

Written by Albertina Rizzo and directed by Alex Timbers, the production leans into classic variety mechanics while letting modern cultural rhythms bleed through.

Behind the scenes, the felt is in familiar hands.

Long time performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel return, grounding the project in muscle memory and emotional continuity.

These are the voices and movements that made the Muppets feel alive long before IP synergy became a business model.

Disney’s stewardship of the franchise, dating back to its 2004 acquisition, has produced mixed results, from theatrical hits to experimental series like The Muppets Mayhem.

With Rogen and Carpenter opening the curtain, this special never felt so right.

Follow along here for updates.