Beyond the Valley 2025 Set Times reveal NYE Dom Dolla countdown

Absolutely STACKED.

The countdown is no longer just to midnight. With the festival gates opening in a fortnight, Beyond the Valley has unleashed its official set times, mapping the sonic journey for its landmark 10th anniversary edition.

The meticulously crafted schedule reveals a four-day dance through genres, building toward a monumental crescendo: global superstar Dom Dolla commanding the official New Year’s Eve countdown in what’s poised to be a historic set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond The Valley (@beyondthevalleyfest)

From the Valley Stage’s heavyweight lineup, featuring Kid Cudi, Turnstile, and Spacey Jane, to the relentless pulse of the Dance Dome, where I Hate Models and KETTAMA will command the night, every hour is plotted for discovery.

Beyond the beats, the festival expands its universe with revamped stages, wellness sanctuaries, and curated conversation lounges, ensuring that the journey from December 28th into 2026 is a meticulously designed escape into sound, community, and celebration.