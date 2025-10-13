Turnstile announces Australian ‘Never Enough’ Tour

The Baltimore hardcore phenoms will kick off the new year with four massive summer shows.

Get ready for a seismic start to the new year as Baltimore’s explosive hardcore pioneers, Turnstile, announce their triumphant return to Australia.

Fresh off the release of their critically lauded album, ‘Never Enough’, the band is bringing their raucous, joyous, and kaleidoscopic live show to iconic venues across the country this summer.

The tour, presented by Laneway Presents and Handsome Tours, will see Turnstile joined by a powerful special guest: British emo revivalists Basement.

The four-date run promises massive performances, kicking off at Melbourne’s PICA on January 1st before moving to the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Brisbane’s Riverstage, and concluding at Perth’s stunning Red Hill Auditorium.

Presale tickets for this unmissable rock event begin on Thursday, October 16th at 9am local time, with the general public sale following on Friday, October 17th.

Prepare for a high-energy blast of punk spirit.