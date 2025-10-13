Eagles Celebrate 50 Years of Their Greatest Hits with Monumental Run

Eagles are officially the biggest Sphere Concert attraction with 50 Shows to celebrate 50 Years of Their Greatest Hits

Fifty years of Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 – the best-selling album in U.S. history – is a milestone worth celebrating, and the Eagles are doing it in style.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey (Glenn Frey’s son), are heading into a staggering run of 52 shows, making this the longest-running residency in the venue’s history.

From ‘Hotel California’ to ‘Take It Easy’ and ‘Desperado,’ this is a celebration of the harmonies, storytelling, and timeless musicianship that made The Eagles one of the world’s most beloved rock bands.

With half a century of hits behind them, the band’s live performances remain both nostalgic and vibrant, a reminder of why these songs have endured for decades. For anyone who grew up on vinyl – or discovered the classics later – this monumental run is a chance to experience The Eagles’ magic in all its glory.

Don’t miss your chance to catch this historic celebration of rock history – check out the full details and get ready to sing along to the songs that shaped a generation.