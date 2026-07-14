Queens of the Stone Age announce seven-date Australia and New Zealand tour for December 2026

This one’s gonna be big.

Australian and New Zealand fans are in for a sonic assault this December as Queens of the Stone Age announce their first tour of the region since 2024.

The seven-date arena and outdoor extravaganza kicks off December 8 in Adelaide before tearing through Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, and culminating at Auckland’s Spark Arena on December 20.

Joining the desert-rock juggernaut are funk-metal pioneers Primus and Australia’s own anarchic art-punks Tropical Fuck Storm, creating what promises to be the year’s most unmissable live experience.

The tour follows the band’s recent single ‘Easy Street,’ featuring Nikki Lane’s gravel-and-honey vocals, and arrives after their European run with System of a Down.

Tickets go on sale July 20, with presales beginning July 16.

Queens of the Stone Age Full Tour Dates

Tuesday 8 December – The Drive, Adelaide

Friday 11 December – MyState Bank Arena, Hobart

Sunday 13 December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday 15 December – Afterpay Arena, Sydney

Wednesday 16 December – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Friday 18 December – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday 20 December – Spark Arena, Auckland