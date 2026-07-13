Charli XCX debuts ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ tracks with surprise Brooklyn guests

Queen shit.

Neon lights flickered over Brooklyn as Charli XCX tore through a surprise pop-up gig at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, gifting diehards with the first-ever live taste of her forthcoming album Music, Fashion, Film.

The hyperpop visionary unleashed a dazzling triple-hit of unreleased fever dreams, ‘Playboy Bunny’, ‘SS26’, and ‘Camera,’ before plunging deeper into the night with ‘Take Away the Music’.

🚨 Charli xcx brings out Underscores to perform “Music” at tonight’s show in Brooklyn, NY! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/KnrcyXOoN1 — xcx source (@xcxsource) July 11, 2026

But the real magic arrived in waves of surprise duets, as Underscores, Kim Petras, and Clairo materialised to trade verses on their own tracks, turning the intimate space into a glittering summit of pop’s fearless future.

With the July 24 release looming and its cinematic tracklist boasting David Cronenberg and a cover featuring John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese, Charli is sprinting away from her ‘Brat’ era into uncharted sonic territory.

Camera by Charli xcx – Full Performance tonight in Brooklyn 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oK5W0xUiNW — scott (@BADDlES_ONLY) July 11, 2026

As she prepares to headline Reading & Leeds, one thing is certain, the queen of future-pop is rewriting the rules, one surprise drop at a time.