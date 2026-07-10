New Music Friday featuring Carla Geneve, Charlie Ivan, and Circle

Another Friday, another stack of new releases to sift through.

This week’s haul runs from desert-country reckonings and post-tour burnout ballads through to crunchy indie rock and a genuinely interesting cross-border alt-pop team-up, plus a surprise drop from one of the country’s most consistently sharp acts.

Here’s whats spinning.

Charlie Ivan – ‘Fait Accompli’

Alice Springs songwriter Charlie Ivan leans into desert country, dropped-tuning Telecaster and lyrical futility on the third taste of Of Nothing, out 7 August.

He’s taking it national too, with dates from Alice Springs to Hobart.

Tamara & the Dreams – ‘Beautiful Woman on the Coast in Portugal’

After the viral kick of ‘Successful Bisexual’, Tamara & the Dreams strips things back for a more folk-leaning first look at debut album Too True To Be Good.

She launches it solo at The Tramway Hotel on 11 July.

Carla Geneve – ‘Finally Broke Me’ / ‘I Still Think About You’

Carla Geneve’s double single moves from post-tour burnout to the weird calm after heartbreak.

It’s measured, emotionally direct, and she’s taking it on the road through Fremantle, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Phil Jamieson – ‘Reading Keats In Byron Bay’

Phil Jamieson’s latest 10CHARLIE cut is bright, crunchy and quietly existential.

A sunnier shift from earlier singles, it lands ahead of the album’s 14 August release and his ongoing PJ AIR Tour.

Joe Mungovan – ‘Wasted’

Joe Mungovan turns a ruined film photo into a full single rollout, complete with crowdsourced artwork by Madeline Guthrie.

The track itself is euphoric, Strokes-ish indie rock, arriving before EP Preparing For Lift Off.

Circle – ‘Over Broken Hills’

Sydney’s Circle keeps the experimental rock drip-feed going with ‘Over Broken Hills’. Another gem in the bands steady run of recent releases.

It’s worth keeping an eye on where the run of singles is building toward.

Jaguar Jonze – ‘HALF DEVIL (feat. KIRE)’

Jaguar Jonze links with Taiwanese-American artist KIRE for a Mandarin-English alt-pop track built around cultural in-betweenness and outsider energy.

It’s sleek, sharp and one of her more interesting collaborations.

Iluka – ‘Day You Die’

Iluka expands the wild, the innocent & the raging with a deluxe edition led by ‘Day You Die’.

The extra tracks lean into girlhood, memory and rage, giving the album’s loose ends a bit more fire.

Genesis Owusu – ‘HUMAN AGAIN’

Genesis Owusu surprise-drops ‘HUMAN AGAIN’, a glitchy, snarling electronic cut that keeps the REDSTAR WU intensity alive.

No big campaign, just a sharp reminder he’s still operating on his own frequency.

Stay on top of New Music Friday via Happys Mixtape.