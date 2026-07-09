NIMAs announce 2026 nominees ahead of a huge night in Darwin

Birdz and Fred Leone lead this year’s NIMAs nominations ahead of the Darwin ceremony.

The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) have announced their 2026 nominees, with Birdz and Fred Leone among the most-nominated artists of the year.

The cousin duo picked up four nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for GIRA, and both Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year for ‘Wanya Nyin Yanmanj’.

The announcement lands at the end of NAIDOC Week’s 50 Years of Deadly milestone, with the NIMAs returning to Garramilla/Darwin on Saturday 8 August for another night celebrating First Nations music, storytelling and community.

South Summit have also joined the live performance lineup, adding to a bill that already features Baker Boy, BIG NOTER, Bumpy, Casii Williams, Electric Fields, Stiff Gins and Zipporah.

Artist of the Year is stacked this year, with Birdz and Fred Leone nominated alongside 3%, Baker Boy, Bumpy, Jem Cassar-Daley, Miss Kaninna and South Summit.

It is a strong showing across generations and genres, from Baker Boy’s continued run as one of the country’s biggest First Nations artists to Miss Kaninna’s fast-growing momentum, South Summit’s reggae-rock rise and Jem Cassar-Daley’s return to the NIMAs fold after winning New Talent of the Year in 2021.

Best New Talent points to the next wave too, with nominees including Drifting Clouds, Inkabee, Jet Cameron, Say True God?, Zipporah and the group behind ‘Voices of Resistance’, featuring Dallas Woods, Nooky, Fred Leone, RIAH and Soju Gang.

The Community Clip of the Year category once again shines a light on music made through community voice and local storytelling, with schools, regional communities and grassroots projects all represented.

“2026 National Indigenous Music Awards nominees represent an extraordinary diverse showcase of the incredible talent shaping First Nations music today,” Catherine Satour of Music NT said.

“This year’s list is one of our strongest yet, celebrating artists who are pushing creative boundaries, sharing powerful stories and continuing to inspire audiences across this country.”

The NIMAs will take place as part of a huge week of First Nations arts and culture in the Top End, alongside the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards and the National Indigenous Fashion Awards.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 NIMAs, taking place Saturday 8 August at Darwin Amphitheatre.

Full list of 2026 NIMA nominees:

Artist of the Year

3%

Baker Boy

Birdz and Fred Leone

Bumpy

Jem Cassar-Daley

Miss Kaninna

South Summit

Best New Talent

Drifting Clouds – ‘Bawuypawuy’

Inkabee

Jet Cameron

Say True God?

Dallas Woods, Nooky, Fred Leone, RIAH & Soju Gang – ‘Voices of Resistance’

Zipporah – ‘Some Typa Way’

Album of the Year

Baker Boy – DJANDJAY

Birdz & Fred Leone – GIRA

Emma Donovan – Take Me to The River

Say True God? – BLAK

Stiff Gins – Crossroads

Trials – hendle

Film Clip of the Year

3% – ‘Our Greats’

Baker Boy – ‘THICK SKIN’ feat. Thelma Plum, Emma Donovan, Kee’ahn & Jada Weazel

Birdz & Fred Leone – ‘Wanya Nyin Yanmanj’

Drifting Clouds – ‘Bawuypawuy’

Kobie Dee – ‘Aim For The Stars’

South Summit – ‘Top of the Hill’

Community Clip of the Year

Bulman School & Community – ‘LOK LOK MAH BURARR’ (Lizard & Goanna)

Geraldton TIS – ‘Barndi Yarraly’ (Vaping is Vicious, Not Delicious)

K2 the B and CJR – ‘Barunga’

Mossman Gorge – ‘Yundu Bama Yalada’

Mossman Mob – ‘Still Believing’

Northern Peninsula Area (NPA) – ‘All The Way From The NPA’

Wujal Wujal – ‘Rainforest to the Sea’

Song of the Year

Baker Boy – ‘THICK SKIN’ feat. Thelma Plum, Emma Donovan, Kee’ahn & Jada Weazel

Birdz & Fred Leone – ‘Wanya Nyin Yanmanj’

Drifting Clouds – ‘Bawuypawuy’

Jem Cassar-Daley – ‘Front Left Pocket’

Yung Maynie – ‘Always Was’

Zipporah – ‘Some Typa Way’

2026 live performance lineup

Baker Boy

BIG NOTER

Bumpy

Casii Williams

Electric Fields

South Summit

Stiff Gins

Zipporah

More to be announced.