BIG NOTER, Baker Boy, Zipporah and more locked in for the 2026 NIMAs

This year’s National Indigenous Music Awards lineup is shaping up as one of the strongest bills on the Aussie music calendar.

The National Indigenous Music Awards have unveiled the first wave of performers for their 2026 return to Garramilla/Darwin, with a stacked lineup led by Baker Boy, BIG NOTER, Electric Fields, Bumpy, Stiff Gins, Casii Williams and Zipporah.

Set to take over the Darwin Amphitheatre on Saturday 8 August, the NIMAs will once again bring together some of the country’s most celebrated and exciting First Nations artists for a night of live music, culture and community.

Fresh off the release of his acclaimed second album DJANDJAY, Baker Boy returns to the NIMAs stage after another huge year that included a performance alongside Snoop Dogg at the AFL Grand Final and a Musician of the Year win at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Elsewhere on the bill, Briggs’ heavy new project BIG NOTER will bring its punk and metal energy north, while Electric Fields continue their run as one of Australia’s most captivating live acts. Joining them are soul powerhouse Bumpy, emerging Torres Strait Islander artist Zipporah, Central Australian electronic artist Casii Williams and pioneering Indigenous folk duo Stiff Gins.

“Pumped to be heading back up North for the NIMAs, it’s always deadly seeing all the mob come together and celebrating our talent,” Baker Boy said. “Not gonna lie, I’m pretty keen to get my hands on some mud crab, true god.”

The NIMAs form part of a week-long celebration of First Nations arts and culture in Darwin, running alongside the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards and National Indigenous Fashion Awards.

More artists are still to be announced.

NIMAs 2026 lineup

Baker Boy

BIG NOTER

Bumpy

Casii Williams

Electric Fields

Stiff Gins

Zipporah

Triple J Unearthed winner (TBA)

With more artists still to be announced, the 2026 NIMAs lineup is only getting bigger.

The National Indigenous Music Awards return to the Darwin Amphitheatre on Saturday 8 August, with tickets on sale now. Head to the NIMAs website for more info.