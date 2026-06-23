Tributes pour in for music industry giant Clive Davis

Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Santana, Patti Smith, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow…the list goes on.

The legendary record executive who spent more than six decades discovering, backing and reinventing some of music’s biggest names has died aged 94.

Davis passed away peacefully at his Manhattan home on June 22, surrounded by family following an age-related illness.

While his name rarely appeared on album covers, his fingerprints are all over modern music.

He signed a young Bruce Springsteen, discovered Whitney Houston, helped launch the careers of countless artists and later masterminded Santana’s blockbuster Supernatural comeback.

More than almost anyone else in the industry, Davis built a reputation for hearing something special before the rest of the world caught on.

Throughout a career that spanned Columbia Records, Arista Records, J Records and Sony Music Entertainment, Davis became one of the most influential figures in popular music.

His ability to spot talent early and back artists through major career moments helped shape the sound of pop, rock, R&B and hip-hop across multiple generations.

Following news of his passing, tributes quickly poured in from artists whose lives and careers were changed by his belief in them.

In a statement, Davis’ family said:

“To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love.”

Barry Manilow reflected on a partnership that lasted more than five decades.

“My heart is heavy with the loss of my friend Clive Davis. For fifty years we worked together, created together, argued together, and celebrated together. Yes, some would say it was business. But to Clive, it never was. It was family.”

Bruce Springsteen credited Davis with changing the course of his life.

“He changed my life when he signed me to Columbia Records. He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success. A great man.”

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Carlos Santana described Davis as someone who understood the deeper power of music.

“Clive Davis was a visionary. He could hear the intangible before anyone else could see it. Clive understood that music is more than entertainment. Music is a healing force.”

Rod Stewart remembered Davis as the executive who backed an idea few others believed in.

“I owe Clive so much. He was the only one who believed a rock singer could sing the standards with conviction. Other labels rejected the idea, and so The Great American Songbook was born.”

Patti Smith also paid tribute to the executive who championed her career.

“This is thanking Clive Davis for transforming music, and on a very personal note, for believing in me, shepherding my efforts and a half century of your love and support.”

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For an industry often obsessed with trends, Davis built his legacy on something much simpler: trusting his ears.

Generations of artists got their chance because he heard something worth believing in before anyone else did.

The records remain, the careers remain, and so does the impact of one of the most influential music executives the industry has ever known.