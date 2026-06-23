CloZee, Mandragora and Opiuo head to the Whitsundays for Mushroom Valley 2026

The Whitsundays-based festival has unveiled its 2026 lineup, and once again it feels like a love letter to the underground.

Mushroom Valley continues to carve out its own lane, bringing together world-class psytrance, bass music, glitch-hop, techno and progressive sounds that rarely share a poster anywhere else in Australia.

Returning from 18–20 September 2026, the three-day music, art and lifestyle festival will once again transform a tropical site near the Whitsundays into a psychedelic playground of music, visual art and immersive experiences.

Headlining the festival is French world-bass pioneer CloZee, whose fusion of bass music, global influences and cinematic production has earned her a devoted following around the world.

Equally massive is Mandragora, the self-proclaimed time traveller from 1354 whose inventive blend of psytrance, progressive grooves and cosmic storytelling has built a cult following worldwide.

Joining them is Scottish techno powerhouse Mha Iri, whose rise from Melbourne’s underground rave scene to becoming one of Europe’s most in-demand hard techno artists has been nothing short of explosive. Tracks like ‘Takutam’, ‘Give Me A Bass’ and ‘The Ultimate Acid Track’ have become staples of dancefloors across the globe.

New Zealand bass favourite Opiuo also lands on the bill, bringing his trademark funk-fuelled electronic chaos back to Australian audiences.

Beyond the headliners, the lineup reads like a who’s who of global psychedelic and bass culture. Interactive Noise, Jumpstreet, Benny Page & Doktor, Earthling, Woofax, John 00 Fleming, Grouch, Farebi Jalebi, K+Lab, Mary Droppinz and James Curd are just some of the names making the trip north.

The depth of the lineup is arguably where Mushroom Valley shines brightest. Local heroes, underground favourites and festival veterans fill every corner of the bill, creating the sort of carefully curated experience that has become increasingly rare in Australia.

It’s also more than just music. Mushroom Valley has built a reputation for its large-scale visual production, immersive art installations and psychedelic stage environments, with visual artists and stage designers including Tōraki & Treazy, Phosphorus, Just Chuck, Lumos and Eyebyte helping transform the festival grounds into another world entirely.

Shout out to Mushroom Valley for continuing to champion the sounds and communities that exist beyond the mainstream.

For fans of psychedelic culture, bass music and underground electronic music, there simply isn’t another Australian festival curating lineups quite like this.

Mushroom Valley Festival 2026

Dates: 18–20 September 2026

Location: Mushroom Valley Eco Camp in Yalboroo, Queensland, Australia

Headliners

CloZee

Mandragora

Mha Iri

Opiuo

Interactive Noise

Jumpstreet

Benny Page & Doktor

Earthling

Woofax

Trubble

K.I.M

Heavy Hertz

Ashez

John 00 Fleming

Grouch

Lil Fish

Farebi Jalebi

K+Lab

Mary Droppinz

James Curd

Additional Artists

8 Ball Audio

San and Tac

Aria

Boydex & Friends

Camila Rosa & Kayo Alves

Mickey Space

DJ Sushi

Freerange

Muhvatu

Z.I.V

PXLMTREES

Thad Lester

Dr Apple & Mr Pear

Exeltek

Goof

Grouch in Dub (Solo)

GRNTLD

Grommie

Illucid

Jax

Just Chuck

Jydn

Koa Dub

Leng Lewn

Lickweed ft Dayelle

Matt Tandy

VSoundz

Nitery

Paul Abad

Pluto Tango

Psymon

Sharkra

Sistym

Soundfood

Juman & The Riddim Squad

Umahh

Nina Sinclair

Tropical State of Mind

Smiggle

Synoptic

Jack Bussit

Big Chewna

Henderson Row

Hugh Jass

Lilxbit

Stage Design & Visuals

Tōraki & Treazy

Phosphorus

Just Chuck

Lumos

Eyebyte

Head to Mushroom Valley Website for tickets.