Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown headline Inaugural edition of LONGHAUL Festival

Australia’s newest country music festival has landed.

Two of the biggest names in country music have been booked to headline the very first edition of LONGHAUL.

Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown will both make their much anticipated return to Aussie shores for the festival.

The lineup united the best of international and home-grown country talent to the stage, with more to be announced soon.

Every international name will appear exclusively at LONGHAUL, so you’ll have to be there to catch them.

Here’s the lineup:

Ava Hall

Beau Shearer

Charles Wesley Godwin

Denvah

James Barker Band

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Maddox Batson

Margo Price

Nathan Lamont

Taylor Moss

Tyla Rodrigues

And here’s the full run of dates:

Melbourne Showgrounds- Friday, January 22nd

Sydney Showground – Saturday, January 23rd

Brisbane RNA Showgrounds – Sunday, January 24th

Afterpay presale tickets go on sale this week, on Friday July 24th at 12pm.

All other presales will go on sale at 1pm on Monday July 27th, followed by the general public sale at 2pm on Friday, July 31st.

The festival is presented by TEG Live’s new country music touring division, LONGHAUIL touring, which TEG describes as the “future of country music touring in Australia and New Zealand.”

For more information, head to the LONGHAUL website, here.