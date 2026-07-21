Lizzy McAlpine returns with new album, Angel

Lizzy McAlpine has graced us with her return.

Two years after Lizzy McAlpine released Older, the indie star is returning with Angel.

The album is set to be released on September 18th, via RCA records.

But before that, you’ll hear the lead single, ‘The light in the painting’, which will be released on July 23rd.

The first track off the album will also be accompanied by a video directed by McAlpine and Neema Sadeghi.

“I wrote ‘The light in the painting’ about the euphoric beginning of a new connection. It’s the first song I wrote for the album, almost two years ago now, and feels like the perfect introduction to the world we’ve built for Angel,” said McAlpine in a statement.

With the era of Older and its deluxe release bringing about hits like ‘Spring into Summer’ and ‘Pushing It Down and Praying’, the anticipation to see where McAlpine goes from here is already palpable in the lead up to Angel.

On Instagram, she shared that “this record means so much to me fuck I love it so much, it helped me process and heal and grieve and love and so soon it will be yours to maybe help you do the same thing thank you for sticking around I’m so excited I’m gonna go jump around and cry maybe I love you bye.”

Presave Angel, here.