Gracie Abrams has dropped two Daughter From Hell bonus tracks

Surprise!

Gracie Abrams has released two new tracks off of her album Daughter From Hell.

Fans can download the songs ‘Out of Nowhere’ and Love Letter’ on iTunes, now and for a limited time.

Abrams shared the announcement on Instagram:

“Daughter from Hell (Bonus Tracks) with OUT OF NOWHERE and LOVE LETTER will be available to download tonight at 6pm PT on iTunes for a limited time if you can believe it.

I’m so moved to hear from those of you who are connecting with the record so far.

Really truly your messages have made my heart grow ten sizes

Fingers crossed you enjoy these too

I personally love them very much.”

The announcement comes following the release of Daughter from Hell, Abrams’ third studio album, and followup to 2024’s The Secret of Us.

The album, produced by long time collaborator Aaron Dessner (The National), and featuring vocals and co-writes from Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Audrey Hobert, and Paul Mescal, has been embraced by fans.

Of course, the bonus track announcement has come with much despair that the songs are not on streaming platforms.

But, perhaps fans will get to hear the new songs when Abrams tours in support of Daughter From Hell later this year…

We’ll just have to wait and see, and for now, you can check out some snippets of the songs here.