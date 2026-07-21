Three worlds collide while Robert Downey Jr. goes Balkan-mode in the first official Avengers: Doomsday trailer

A collision of three different worlds, a tweaking Thor, and a Balkan Robert Downey Jr.

We’ve finally gotten the first official look at what Disney has been cooking up with the next major crossover instalment in the MCU, Avengers: Doomsday.

The trailer showcases a majority of all the characters and heroes that have appeared during the tumultuous second major storyline of the MCU.

In a darker and more chaotic mishmash, one can see the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Wakanda’s finest, the New Avengers and other heroes fighting or teaming up during a collision of worlds.

It appears that Thor will be filling in the big shoes as the team’s leader, a natural decision since he is one of the oldest Avengers still standing after the Infinity Stone saga.

“I’ve fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together, and they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scared me far less than this one”

This factoid about Victor Von Doom is all talk until we see the antagonist deflect a strike from Thor’s Stormbreaker with the Tinder swipe of two fingers.

The trailer ends with Captain America and Thor meeting for the first time since Chris Evans’ short-lived departure from the MCU, followed by the film’s title card and a ‘Doomsday clock’, ticking down all the way to December.

The end of the trailer also announced Disney’s weapon against IMAX and Dune: Part Three, with Infinity Vision.

It’s essentially a certification program to ensure format standards in movie theatres.

It isn’t some new groundbreaking projection type that cinephiles can gush over.

Since the trailer dropped before the San Diego Comic-Con, there could be more sneak peeks in store for July 25.

While there are still many Doomsday mysteries yet to be uncovered, all will be revealed when Marvel’s most decisive Avengers movie drops on December 18.