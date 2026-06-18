Spider-Man faces Hulk, collapsing skyscrapers, more in new trailer

The latest look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises bigger action and higher stakes

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day already smashed records earlier this year, so naturally, we needed a follow-up.

A brand-new look at Tom Holland’s fourth outing as Peter Parker has arrived ahead of the film’s July 31 release.

Well, it’s leaning hard into bigger action, bigger destruction and, perhaps most importantly, Peter Parker being perfectly awkward under pressure.

The footage opens with Spider-Man looking like he’s completely lost control, before teasing a team-up with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.

Peter even asks Banner if there’s any way to suppress his mutation, suggesting the film could explore a side of Spider-Man that’s been largely absent from Holland’s previous movies.

The trailer arrives after the film’s first teaser became the most-viewed movie trailer in a 24-hour period. Pulling in a staggering 718.6 million views and proving that, despite superhero fatigue becoming a popular talking point, audiences might still show up for Spider-Man.

Long before cameras started rolling, Holland hinted the script had already won over its toughest critics: himself and Zendaya.

Speaking on the Rich Roll Podcast in 2024, he recalled reading it together with his co-star.

“Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect,'” Holland said.

Whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day can live up to that excitement remains to be seen.

But if the latest trailer is any indication, Marvel isn’t planning on easing Peter Parker back into action.

They’re throwing him straight into a collapsing building, and a chaotic New York, just to see if he sticks the landing.