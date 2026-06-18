Lil Nas X opens up about bipolar diagnosis after months in rehab

The Grammy-winning rapper says he’s “doing much better” and is ready to release new music

Lil Nas X has shared a deeply personal update after months away from the spotlight. Revealing he has been in rehab while receiving treatment for bipolar disorder.

“I have a therapist now and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful,” The Atlanta rapper said.

Lil Nas X explained that although he’d suspected for years that he might have bipolar disorder. He resisted seeking a formal diagnosis because he was afraid of what it would mean.

“I didn’t want to admit to it because I didn’t want to have to take medication and…have people think different of me.”

Now, he says he’s in a much healthier place.

The update comes almost a year after a highly publicised incident in Los Angeles that dramatically derailed the Grammy winner’s career.

Police arrested Lil Nas X after responding to reports of a naked man walking through the San Fernando Valley.

Authorities alleged he charged at responding officers, leaving three injured. He was later charged with three felony counts of battery causing injury to a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

After spending three days in jail, he was released on bail and later pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier this year, a judge allowed Lil Nas X to enter a mental health diversion program after determining the incident appeared to be linked to his newly diagnosed bipolar disorder rather than reflecting his usual behaviour.

If he successfully completes treatment and remains law-abiding for two years, the felony charges will be dismissed.

Lil Nas X also reminded fans that despite everything that’s happened, he isn’t done creating.

“I’ve been doing music for seven years now,” he said. “I wanted to let you guys know there is new music on the way.”

“I love you and all I want to do is continue to try to make you proud and make myself proud.”

His latest message suggests that, for now, the focus isn’t on chart records or headlines.

It’s simply about getting well, and starting again.