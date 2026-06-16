Galahcore FX – Plover Drive (Pedal Month 2026)

The Plover Drive from Melbourne/Naarm builder Galahcore FX takes a stripped-back approach to gain

Founded by Paul Wright, Galahcore FX has a clear thing going on: handmade analogue pedals with simple controls, strong visual identity and plenty of local character. Today we’re looking at their Plover Drive (I’m sensing a bird theme folks).

Built around an op-amp driven circuit, it keeps things direct. You get a wide range of drive and distortion sounds from a minimal three-knob layout that pushes you back toward the guitar, amp and your own hands.

At first glance, it looks almost too simple. Gain and level do what you’d expect, while the “Spur” control handles the tone shaping. It works like a tilt-style EQ, shifting the pedal’s overall balance rather than splitting bass and treble into separate controls.

In practice, Spur is the clever bit. Small moves make a real difference to how the pedal reacts with different pickups and amps, giving you enough control without turning the whole thing into a menu. Elvis (from the Happy Mag team) played it with his Gibson and Radi (our director) played it on his 1952 re-issue Tele and both thoroughly enjoyed the character.

Tonally, the Plover Drive covers more ground than the layout suggests. Lower gain settings bring a gritty, textured breakup that works nicely for edge-of-clean parts and pushed rhythm tones. Wind it up and it moves into proper distortion, adding sustain and bite while keeping enough articulation intact.

There’s a rawness to the voicing that gives the pedal personality, but it never feels messy (I mean unless you really want it to and of course you’re playing has a lot to do with that). It still sits well in a mix and responds naturally to changes in playing dynamics.

That interaction is the real appeal. With fewer controls to hide behind, you end up working more with the amp, guitar volume and attack. It’s less about chasing perfect EQ curves and more about finding the right push in the moment.

The Spur control also helps it adapt well across different guitars. Bright single coils can be softened without going dull, while darker humbuckers can pick up more attack and presence. It’s broad-stroke tone shaping, but it feels deliberate and useful.

Physically, the Plover Drive has plenty of personality. The artwork gives the enclosure a strong identity without feeling overcooked, and the bright pink LED is a nice touch for stage visibility. The knobs have enough resistance for accurate tweaks without feeling stiff.

This thing has enough gain range for anything from rough breakup to full distortion, but never loses that simple, hands-on feel.