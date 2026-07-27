Marvel unveils Black Panther secret kept for six months

“I felt it in my soul. He’s a good man, and he is the next Black Panther”

“I felt it in my soul. He’s a good man, and he is the next Black Panther.”

As the MCU keeps churning along against a continually divided fanbase, San Diego Comic-Con gave geeks new reasons to be excited about what’s in store.

While Marvel went all-out Ryan mode, with Gosling being cast as the new Ghost Rider and Reynolds gatecrashing the panel, another exciting development ensued.

The world got its first look at the next Black Panther.

Ever since Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, the question of who would take up the Wakandan king’s mantle has been left up in the air.

In the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright donned the vibranium Panther suit, continuing the legacy Boseman left behind.

Now, it’s David Jonsson’s turn, playing the role of T’Challa’s son, who was teased in the mid-credits scene of Wakanda Forever.

The reveal of David Jonsson as the next Black Panther in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/oIdeEMdAJL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2026

For those unfamiliar with Jonsson, he is a rising British star who famously played the android Andy in 2024’s Alien: Romulus and appeared in the adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk.

Kevin Feige, the head of the MCU, revealed that the casting decision was made six months before the announcement.

Ryan Coogler, the director of both Black Panther films, secretly met with Jonsson “under the cloak of darkness in a hotel somewhere” before immediately calling Feige.

“He’s the guy. He’s the guy. I felt it. I felt it in my soul. He’s a good man, and he is the next Black Panther.”

Feige shared that he “got chills” and “got a little welled up” before immediately greenlighting the decision.

As of now, the next Black Panther film is set to be released on December 15, 2028.

As the son of T’Challa, does this finally mean the MCU will head towards a Young Avengers storyline?