Secret Ali G film, ‘Who Iz I,’ gets 2026 release date

More animal sex than a penguin film.

Sacha Baron Cohen is back in the yellow shades; and this time, he’s in the director’s chair.

Ali G: Who Iz I?, a secret project filmed entirely under wraps, has confirmed an October 23 release via Amazon MGM Studios.

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Plot details remain classified, but the character reportedly returns to his guerrilla man-on-the-street roots, ambushing unsuspecting civilians with sublime absurdity.

Baron Cohen broke the news in character, promising a documentary “with at least twice as much animal sex” as the penguin one, because of course.

The revival follows his surprise Wimbledon appearance earlier this month, where Ali G mocked tennis as “a crap version of ping pong” and peddled “herbal remedies” to posh spectators.

Two decades after Indahouse, the satirical stoner prophet is back for a fresh round of glorious cringe.

With Borat’s secret sequel proving the format still bites, this might be Baron Cohen’s most chaotic directorial debut yet, and absolutely no one is safe.