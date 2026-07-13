Just For Laughs Sydney returns with Saaniya Abbas , Gabriel Iglesias, Dan & Phil and more

Promised bellyache humour from the likes of Gabriel Iglesias, Greg Davies, Dan & Phil, and more.

While Sydney finds itself in the middle of a bipolar winter, the desire to bathe in the glorious rays of El Niño sun becomes even more sought after.

Now, the transition into summer will get a whole lot merrier with the announcement of Bohm’s Just For Laughs Sydney, which will see a 14th go at international comedy gold and bellyaching local thunder.

From November 9 till November 22, Sydney will be blessed with over 15 all-star comedians, from our home soil all the way to the shores of America.

Some of the biggest international names set to hit the stages are Gabriel Iglesias, Saaniya Abbas, Greg Davies, Bill Bailey, Dan & Phil, Dara O Briain and Adam Kay, just to name a few.

Alongside the international stars, the Australian joke artisans confirmed so far are Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis.

While many acts will take on the State Theatre, laughter will also be heard emanating from the halls of the Enmore Theatre, York Theatre, Sydney Opera House and even Afterpay Arena, with Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias.

More acts and events will continue to be announced as the comedy festival draws ever closer, but this event is shaping up to be an all-timer for fans of comedy.

More information on the event and ticket sales can be found on the festival’s official website, with presale live right now.