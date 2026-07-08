Sydney Harbour is getting a new floating live music series, and the first lineup is stacked.

Presented by Fuzzy, THE POINT will take over The Fleet Steps at Mrs Macquarie’s Point across September, October and November, bringing some of Australia’s biggest acts to a floating stage with the Opera House and Harbour Bridge doing the heavy lifting in the background.

The series kicks off on Wednesday 30 September with Australian icons ICEHOUSE, led by Iva Davies and armed with classics like ‘Great Southern Land’, ‘Electric Blue’ and ‘Crazy’.

The following night, Missy Higgins will play her only Sydney show for 2026, bringing a full band set to the harbour on Thursday 1 October.

On Friday 2 October, The Teskey Brothers will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough debut Half Mile Harvest, before THE POINT returns in November with Hot Dub On The Harbour on Friday 20 November.

Closing out the inaugural run is the return of Harbourlife on Saturday 21 November, with Honey Dijon, Max Dean, Luke Dean, Ben Sterling, OMAR+, HONEYLUV, Jordan Brando, Morgan Seatree and more on the bill.

Tickets for ICEHOUSE, Hot Dub On The Harbour and Harbourlife are on sale now. Missy Higgins and The Teskey Brothers tickets go on sale to the general public from 12pm AEST, Thursday 16 July, with Fuzzy pre-sale starting 12pm AEST, Wednesday 15 July.

THE POINT lands at The Fleet Steps, Mrs Macquarie’s Point, Sydney, from September.