Sacha Baron Cohen secretly filmed a new Ali G movie

Nobody saw this coming, literally.

Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly shot a new Ali G film, reportedly without a single leak.

According to Variety, the British chameleon revived his beloved wannabe gangsta character for a clandestine production that materialised from a planned 2023 standup tour that never happened.

The project, shrouded in mystery, likely follows Cohen’s signature playbook, using Ali G’s clueless bravado to skewer unsuspecting marks, from everyday civilians to high-profile targets.

This guerrilla approach echoes his two wildly successful Borat films, which weaponised comedy against real politicians and celebrities.

The three-time Oscar nominee, who recently starred in the Netflix rom-com Ladies First, clearly hasn’t lost his appetite for chaos.

While plot details remain scarce, one thing is certain: Cohen is once again hiding in plain sight, camera rolling, ready to make fools of us all.

The question isn’t if the film will offend, but whom.