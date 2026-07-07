Hong Kong anti-drug ad backfires as AI girl group glamorises narcotics

We’ve always needed more pro-drug ads…

Hong Kong’s anti-drug campaign has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

The Correctional Services Department launched an AI-generated video featuring a K-pop-style girl group called Obsession, with each member personifying a different narcotic.

Instead of warning viewers, the characters delivered seductive pitches; crystal meth promised an out-of-body experience, cannabis offered blissful forgetfulness, and cocaine boasted refreshing alertness.

The bizarre finale, “Who wants to join us?,” sounded less like a deterrent and more like an invitation.

Netizens immediately pounced, transforming the gaffe into memes, parody songs, and fan pages.

The CSD scrambled to edit a new version where the singers morph into ugly old men behind bars, but the damage was done.

After deleting the original, the department issued an apology, thanking the public for their feedback.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s internet continues to enjoy the unintentional blockbuster.