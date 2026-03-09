[gtranslate]
News

Dakota Johnson just broke the internet with her personal brand of chaos-It Girl energy

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

Dakota Johnson, the internet’s favourite chaos agent, proves just BEING is Sexy

If your social media feed has suddenly transformed into a montage of wispy bangs, vintage denim, and deadpan interview clips, you aren’t imagining things.

We are officially living in the Dakota Johnson Era.

While she’s been a household name since the Fifty Shades days, 2026 has seen her transition from “famous actress” to a singular cultural phenomenon.

Between a viral box-office win, a high-stakes thriller on the horizon, and a brand-new fashion campaign that just broke the internet, making Dakota Johnson the official “It Girl” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

– Yesterday, Calvin Klein unveiled its Spring 2026 campaign with Dakota as the face. Shot by Gordon von Steiner, it’s a “less is more” celebration of candid, lived-in sensuality – think lounging at home in Ultralight underwear and Archive High Rise Slim jeans. The visuals lean on 90s nostalgia, and minimalism.

In her own words regarding the shoot:

“Sometimes, a woman just BEING is the sexiest thing.”

The “Dakota Johnson Core” trend went viral on social media in late 2025 and early 2026, defined by effortless French-inspired basics… and, of course, the infamous Granny Blouse.

Just last month at the Calvin Klein AW26 show, she made headlines wearing a deconstructed “grandmother” blouse, sending “Granny Chic” sales through the roof.

The Lime Saga: Her legendary “I love limes / actually I’m allergic to limes” lie from a few years ago is still used as the blueprint for her “chaotic neutral” energy – which, along with all her other quirks, feeds into a blueprint for chaos that somehow feels entirely relatable.

Related