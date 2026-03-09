Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home hit by gunfire

LA Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman who fired shots into Rihanna’s home this afternoon.

Rihanna is thankfully safe and sound after shots were fired into her Beverly Hills home a few hours ago.

Police have taken a woman into custody after she pulled up in a white Tesla with an AR-15-style rifle and emptied several rounds into the singer’s mansion while she was inside, with one of those rounds managing to penetrate the walls of the home.

Rihanna bought the home for about $18 million back in December 2020, and has lived there ever since – damage has been reported to the exterior of the home and one of the cars parked out front.

It’s currently unknown whether life partner A$AP Rocky and the couple’s three children (all aged 3 and under) were home at the time.

The family welcomed their first daughter Rocki about six months ago and have been lying pretty low since the birth of their first son RZA back in May 2022, who was joined by another son Riot a year later.

Calls were made to 911 sometime after 1pm and multiple police units were deployed, with some tracing the suspect to a carpark in Sherman Oaks where she was arrested 3 minutes after they were phoned without any further incident.

Outlets all around the globe are reaching out to the Los Angeles Police Department and Rihanna’s reps for a comment but to no avail.

The news of the shooting comes about a year after A$AP was found not guilty of firing a handgun at his former friend, A$AP Relli, back in 2021.

He was at risk of the next 24 years in prison if found guilty, and he thanked the jurors for saving his life as he left the courtroom.

Rihanna thanked God via Instagram that evening – which she’s surely doing again now.