The ‘Taylor Swift Effect’ is causing more Car Crashes

Traffic deaths soar on days of major music releases, new data reveals

A chilling new study from Harvard Medical School has uncovered a deadly correlation between blockbuster album releases and a spike in US traffic fatalities.

Researchers discovered that on days when major albums drop, overall smartphone usage surges by 40%, leading to a corresponding 15% increase in fatal car crashes.

The study, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, analysed streaming data from Spotify alongside traffic fatality reports for the ten biggest album release days between 2017 and 2022.

While album releases typically happen on Fridays, a day already prone to social outings, the spike in deaths was significantly higher compared to other Fridays.

Even more concerning, the fatalities were most common among sober drivers on clear days, suggesting a false sense of security leads to deadly distractions like checking social media or streaming the new music.

The phenomenon was particularly pronounced in single-occupant vehicles, where no passenger is available to manage the device, leaving the driver to divide their attention between the road and their smartphone.