From drummer to muso to Agro, Australian entertainer Jamie Dunn has died aged 76

Jamie Dunn, the drummer who turned a red puppet named Agro into one of Australian television’s most chaotic and beloved icons, has died aged 76.

If you grew up in Australia in the late 80s or early 90s, chances are you remember racing home from school to spend the afternoon with a chaotic red puppet named Agro. But long before he became one of the most recognisable figures in Australian television, Jamie Dunn was a musician.

Born in Brisbane in 1949, Dunn began his career as a drummer, performing in bands across Queensland during the 1970s. Music was his first creative outlet, and the rhythm and timing he developed behind a drum kit would later translate perfectly into comedy and live television. His ability to think quickly, improvise and keep pace with unpredictable performances became a defining trait of his later career.

Dunn eventually moved into broadcasting and entertainment, where he found the role that would make him a household name. In the early 1980s he took over performing Agro, a puppet character that had first appeared on Brisbane television. Under Dunn’s control, Agro quickly evolved from a simple children’s TV character into something far more distinctive.

That transformation reached its peak with Agro’s Cartoon Connection, which aired on the Seven Network from 1990 to 1997. The show mixed popular cartoons with live studio segments featuring Agro alongside hosts including Ann-Maree Biggar and later Ann Sanders. While the format was simple, the chemistry between the hosts and Dunn’s quick-fire improvisation gave the program its edge.

Agro became famous for his cheeky humour, sarcastic commentary and the occasional joke that pushed the limits of what could slip through on children’s television. It was chaotic, unpredictable and often genuinely funny in a way that set it apart from most kids programming of the time.

For a generation of Australian viewers, the show became part of the daily after school routine. Switching on the TV meant cartoons, banter and the unmistakable voice of Agro bouncing off the studio desk.

Away from television, Dunn also built a long career in radio. He became a prominent voice on Brisbane’s B105 Morning Crew and remained a well known broadcaster across Queensland for decades, later appearing on stations including Triple M and Zinc 96. His work in radio cemented his reputation as a quick-witted performer who thrived in live environments.

Across more than forty years in entertainment, Dunn helped shape a very specific slice of Australian pop culture. Agro appeared at live events, telethons, talk shows and countless TV segments, remaining instantly recognisable long after Agro’s Cartoon Connection finished its run.

Jamie Dunn has died aged 76, leaving behind one of the most memorable characters in Australian television history.

For the millions of Australians who grew up with Agro on their screens, his voice, humour and perfectly timed chaos will remain part of the soundtrack of childhood afternoons.