All star cast take on Van Halen’s JUMP for FIFA World cup Anthem

They’ve added reggaeton, rock riffs, and a football cameo to turn a classic into a stadium-ready anthem

J Balvin and Amber Mark have taken Van Halen’s classic Jump and given it a full-on 2026 makeover for Coca-Cola’s official FIFA World Cup anthem.

Teaming up with guitar legend Steve Vai and blink-182’s Travis Barker, the track keeps the iconic synth riff and soaring chorus but adds modern textures and festival-ready production that’s impossible not to move to.

The collaboration was cooked up through Coca-Cola’s Real Thing Records, the brand’s music label launched in 2025 to bring music, culture, and sport together.

They wanted a track that could capture the highs, the heartbreak, and the shared fan energy of football – and J Balvin was the obvious choice.

The Colombian reggaeton superstar, known for hits like Mi Gente and Colores, has a knack for turning global vibes into stadium-ready anthems.

Amber Mark, with her sultry R&B-meets-pop vocals, adds a modern melodic edge, while Barker’s explosive drumming and Vai’s virtuosic guitar inject rock credibility into the mix.

The music video leans fully into the playful energy of the track, with animated versions of the artists bouncing through surreal, colourful landscapes alongside football phenom Lamine Yamal.

It’s all about that euphoric moment when fans everywhere throw their hands in the air and just… jump.

Check out ‘JUMP’ above.