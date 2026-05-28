Taylor Swift sends signed guitar to 8-year-old who used a paper airplane to request ‘Love Story’

One paper airplane, one pop superstar, two guitars.

An 8-year-old Swiftie’s shy request soared further than she ever imagined.

Madeline, too nervous to ask neighbour Ethan Hayes directly, folded a paper airplane requesting Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ and launched it over their fence.

The wholesome TikTok, now with 3.7 million views, caught the singer’s attention. Swift responded with the ultimate gift: a signed acoustic guitar and a handwritten note.

“You brought the biggest smile to my face,” she wrote. “I’m sending you your own guitar in case you ever want to learn too.”

Hayes, who often plays guitar on his afternoons, also received a guitar from Swift, calling the gesture “insane.”

The viral moment has boosted his music career, gaining thousands of followers without a single negative comment.

“Pretty sure we hit the neighbour lottery,” Madeline’s mom wrote.

One paper airplane, one ‘Love Story,’ and one pop superstar later, a fence between neighbours now feels a lot smaller.