Watch Mitski gently roast a fan screaming “6-7” during a sad song

Mitski clarifies, gently, that she is an adult.

On a quiet stage in Bristol, Mitski did something rare: she gently scolded her own fans.

The indie singer-songwriter addressed the viral frenzy surrounding “6-7,” a throwaway numerical phrase from her new album Nothing’s About To Happen To Me.

In the song ‘Rules,’ she counts to eleven, casually landing on six then seven.

But to a generation marinated in last year’s meme-obsessed “6-7” compulsion, those two digits became a battle cry.

At a recent show, a fan screamed “6-7!” during her haunting track ‘Dead Women,’ which mentions “stab me 27 times.”

Mitski’s response? Deadpan and warm. “I am 35 years old,” she explained. “I didn’t do that on purpose.”

She then gathered older fans for a mock-huddle, whispering: “There is no inherent meaning.”

The internet’s favourite meaningless refrain finally met its match: a tired, brilliant artist asking everyone to please, for the love of god, pull themselves together.