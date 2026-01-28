Human League return to Australia with Generations Tour

We didn’t forget about you.

The unmistakable synth pulse of ‘Don’t You Want Me’ is set to throb through Australian cities once more.

Following a rapturous sell-out tour in 2024, the pioneering architects of electronic pop, The Human League, announce their grand return for the ‘Generations: The Greatest Hits Tour’ in early 2027.

From the very foundation of their Sheffield origins, Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall, and Susan Ann Sulley shattered convention, weaving computers and sequencers into the very fabric of modern music.

This tour is a vivid journey through that legacy, from Being Boiled to Human.

The tour dances from Perth on January 27th through Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and concludes in Brisbane on February 9th.

Looking for tickets? Sign up for the pre-sale here.