Behind the synths of Last Christmas

How one drum machine and a juno‑60 turned ‘Last Christmas’ into a classic

When George Michael wrote ‘Last Christmas’ in early 1984 he already had one eye on making something that would sound modern — not just seasonal.

By the time he took it into the studio that August he was determined to shape every part of it himself. The track was laid down in Advision Studios in London in August 1984 – ironically in the height of summer – and Michael even decorated the space with Christmas lights and ornaments to set a wintry mood for the session.

George Michael wrote, sung and played every instrument you hear on the record. That includes the synth parts, drum programming, and even sleigh bells.

While many assume a Yamaha DX7 was involved (because of how shiny and crisp the tones are), the actual synth credited on the original recording was a Roland Juno‑60. Michael used it for the main melodic pads and chord layers that give the song its lush, bittersweet feel.

For rhythm, Michael programmed a LinnDrum drum machine – a staple of mid‑’80s pop that gave the track its precise yet warm electronic groove.

And yes — George even played the sleigh bells himself. Engineer Chris Porter later joked he was desperate to get his hands on them, but Michael wouldn’t let anyone else touch any part of the performance.

Despite being credited to Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley doesn’t actually play on the recording – the whole thing was George’s one‑man studio creation with only engineer Chris Porter and a couple of assistants present.

That mix of simple synthed chords, clean drum machine programming, and heartfelt vocal melodies has helped ‘Last Christmas’ ride decades of musical change without sounding dated.

By leaning into the technology of 1984, but not over‑complicating it, Michael created a track as much about emotion as atmosphere, and that’s a big part of why it still resonates every holiday season.